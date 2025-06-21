12-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Arrested On Disturbing Charge
Eric Bledsoe most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the LA Clippers.
He finished that year with averages of 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 54 games (24 starts).
According to TMZ Sports, Bledsoe was recently arrested.
Bledsoe was the 18th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He played 12 total NBA seasons for the LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages were 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 756 games.
Back in April, TMZ reported another incident involving the former NBA point guard.
Via TMZ (on April 16): "Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe broke into his L.A. home during an argument with his girlfriend this week, law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... and now, it appears he's publicly trying to make amends. Read the #exclusive story at the link in bio!
The best years of Bledsoe's career came with the Bucks and Suns.
During the 2017 season, he averaged 21.1 points and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field in 66 games for the Suns.