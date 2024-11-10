Fastbreak

12-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Expected To Be On Trading Block

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to trade several players (including Dennis Schroder).

Ben Stinar

Nov 8, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) lays the ball in the basket past Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets entered the season with expectations that they would be among the worst teams in the NBA.

However, they have gone 4-6 in their first ten games and have been very competitive with teams such as the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

After falling to Boston in overtime, they had a fourth-quarter lead over the Cavs (before losing 105-100).

One of the biggest reasons for their start has been the play of Dennis Schroder.

Via The Brooklyn Nets: "Dennis Schröder's first 10 games:

20.1 PPG
6.6 APG
46.3% 3FG

His 220 total points are the second-most he's had through the first 10 games of a season."

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Nets are expected to trade several players, including Schroder (h/t HoopsHype).

Via Stein's Substack newsletter: "Dennis Schröder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Bojan Bogdanović are all quality vets possessing sub-$20 million salaries and frequently mentioned by rival teams as players they expect to be moved between now and the Feb. 6 trade deadline."

Schroder is in his 12th NBA season.

He has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

His career averages are 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 777 regular season games.

The Nets will play their next game on Monday when they visit Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans.

