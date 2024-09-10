13-Year NBA Veteran Is Still A Free Agent
Bismack Biyombo is coming off a season where he spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.
He finished the year with averages of 4.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 56.5% from the field in 40 games.
Over the offseason, Biyombo became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On September 9, he still remains unsigned.
Biyombo is an extremely reliable center who could help out of a lot of teams in a bench role.
He was the seventh pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Bobcats.
In addition to the Grizzlies, Thunder and Bobcats, Biyombo has also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field in 839 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 40 NBA playoff games (11 starts) and helped the Raptors reach the Eastern Conference finals in 2016.
Based on Biyombo's experience, he would make a lot of sense for a contending team to add depth before the postseason.
As for the Thunder (who Biyombo finished the season with), they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in four games).
However, the Thunder had their season come to an end when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the second round.