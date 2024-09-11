Fastbreak

15-Year NBA Veteran Is Still A Free Agent

Wesley Matthews (Atlanta Hawks) is still a free agent.

Ben Stinar


Nov 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Wesley Matthews (32) shoots against against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Wesley Matthews is coming off a year where he appeared in 36 games for the Atlanta Hawks.

He finished the season with averages of 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 35.1% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range.

Over the offseason, Matthews became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

On September 11, he still remains unsigned.


Feb 2, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Wesley Matthews (32) shoots past Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Matthews is far from his prime at 37, but he is still a player who could help out a lot of teams in a bench role.

The veteran guard would be ideal for a contender looking for depth for a postseason run.

On the other hand, he could provide excellent mentorship to a young locker room.


Mar 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Wesley Matthews (32) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Matthews has spent 15 seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

His career averages are 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 986 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 66 NBA playoff games (59 starts).


Dec 2, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (9) shoots the ball at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

As for the Hawks, they finished the season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.

They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

That said, the Hawks have a talented roster led by All-Star point guard Trae Young.

Published |Modified
