17 NBA Players Will Make More Money Than Luka Doncic Next Season
Luka Doncic is widely seen as one of the ten best players in the NBA.
In fact, many would consider the Dallas Mavericks superstar a top-five player.
That said, contracts do not always sync up with the talent of the player.
For the 2024-25 NBA season, Doncic will be the 18th-highest-paid player (h/t Basketball Reference).
The 17 players that will make more than Doncic are Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Jaylen Brown, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis and Trae Young.
Despite Doncic's salary currently being far behind some of the other superstars, he will be eligible to sign a massive extension next summer.
Via ClutchPoints: "Luka Doncic's next potential super max contract, which he's eligible to sign in the 2025 offseason, per @BobbyMarks42.
2026-27 — $59.7 million — Age 28
2027-28 — $64.5 million — Age 29
2028-29 — $69.3 million — Age 30
2029-30 — $74.0 million — Age 31
2030-31 — $78.8 million — Age 32
——————————————————
5 years — $346.3 million"
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has spent all six seasons of his career with the Mavs.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.