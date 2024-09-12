17-Year NBA Veteran Is Still A Free Agent
Thaddeus Young is coming off a season where he spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns.
He finished the year with averages of 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 60.2% from the field in 33 games.
Over the offseason, Young became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On September 12, he still remains one of the most notable players that is unsigned.
While Young is far from his prime at 36, he could still be an intriguing player for a contending team to add to their bench.
The former Georgia Tech star was the 12th pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.
He has spent 17 seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 1,172 regular season games.
Young has also appeared in 58 NBA playoff games (33 starts).
The best tenure of his career came with the 76ers (seven seasons).
As for the Suns (who Young finished the season with), they were the sixth seed in the Western Confernece with a 49-33 record.
Despite having one of the most talented rosters in the league, the Suns got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.