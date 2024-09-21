2 Chainz And Quavo React To Trae Young's Instagram Post
Trae Young is one of the best young stars in the NBA.
He is coming off his sixth season with the Atlanta Hawks where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range.
On Thursday, the All-Star point guard celebrated his 26th birthday.
He made a post to Instagram (on Friday).
Young captioned his post: "~26~
First 25 down, let’s spend the next 25 focused on EVERY DAY!
Never knowing what the next day brings.. we can always smile, make someone else smile & make the most of every second we have left to spend🙏🏽
Imma enjoy this shít, miss you Granpa!
Thank you, felt the love
🫶🏽Grätéfúł"
There were over 89,000 likes and 180 comments in six hours.
Two people who left comments were Atlanta rappers 2 Chainz and Quavo.
2 Chainz: "Happy gday Ice"
Quavo: "Happy bday my guy 🚀❄️"
Both Quavo and 2 Chainz can regularly be seen at Hawks games during the season.
Via Bleacher Report on January 17: "2 Chainz & his son Halo were loving seeing Wemby take on the Hawks 🙌"
The Hawks are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (four years ago).
In 2021, Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals.