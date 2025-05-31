Fastbreak

2 Chainz Takes Clear Stance On Lakers Star Bronny James

2 Chainz spoke about Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James.

Ben Stinar

Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer 2 Chainz on the court before game between the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer 2 Chainz on the court before game between the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

2 Chainz is one of the most famous rappers in the world.

The legendary performer is also known to be a huge NBA fan (and seen regularly sitting courtside at Atlanta Hawks games).

Feb 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper 2 Chainz talks to Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Recently, 2 Chainz spoke about Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James in an interview with Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay.

He is a big supporter of LeBron and Bronny.

2 Chainz: "He [LeBron] did nothing wrong... When Bronny been playing in the G League, and just the culmination of what this season's done. He's a different player already."

A lot of fans commented on the clip of 2 Chainz talking about Bronny and LeBron.

@MrDRiceJr: "It’s only basketball lol. It ain’t like Bronny’s a brain surgeon."

@urbanrockflex: "Every father's dream"

@rohnk740: "Man wether you a Bron fan or not you gotta respect it 💯"

@1KingRee: "Straight up"

@Lazce: "It was pretty good for a second round pick"

@jsinitials: "lebron is the reason why bronny had so much pressure on him : last year lebron said that bronny is better than most of these players in the NBA smh 🙄🤦🏽"

While Bronny saw limited NBA playing time, he was a huge success in terms of popularity.

Via The NBA (on January 30): "Bronny James showing off the playmaking!

Hangs in the air for the tough and-1 😤

Gets downhill and lobs it up to Koloko 👀"

