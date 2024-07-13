Fastbreak

2017 NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

Gordon Hayward, who played for the Thunder and Hornets last season, is still a free agent.

Ben Stinar

Oct 30, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon Hayward is coming off a year where he played for the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He finished the season with averages of 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 51 games.

This summer, Hayward became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

On July 13, he still remains unsigned.

Gordon Haywar
Oct 27, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20), center Mark Williams (5) and forward JT Thor (21) react to a foul call during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Hayward is no longer the All-Star caliber player he was during the prime of his career.

That said, he could still be a reliable role player for many teams to bring off their bench.

Gordon Haywar
Dec 19, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 34-year-old was the ninth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Butler.

He has played 14 seasons in the league for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.

His career averages are 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 835 regular season games.

Gordon Haywar
May 4, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) passes the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Jazz 115-104. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 2017 NBA All-Star has appeared in 36 playoff games (16 starts) for the Jazz, Celtics and Thunder.

However, Hayward fell out of the rotation during the 2024 playoffs (with the Thunder).

Gordon Haywar
Mar 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward (33) goes to pass the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) looks on during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

After getting traded (in February) Hayward sent out a post on X.

Via Hayward on February 8: "I’ve never been part of a trade deadline deal - the last few days have been quite an adventure. Charlotte has been an amazing home for our family & we are so grateful to the fans & Hornets for the past 4 years. While change is never easy, I’m excited to get to OKC and work! ⚡️⚡️"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.