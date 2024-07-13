2017 NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Gordon Hayward is coming off a year where he played for the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished the season with averages of 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 51 games.
This summer, Hayward became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On July 13, he still remains unsigned.
Hayward is no longer the All-Star caliber player he was during the prime of his career.
That said, he could still be a reliable role player for many teams to bring off their bench.
The 34-year-old was the ninth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Butler.
He has played 14 seasons in the league for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.
His career averages are 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 835 regular season games.
The 2017 NBA All-Star has appeared in 36 playoff games (16 starts) for the Jazz, Celtics and Thunder.
However, Hayward fell out of the rotation during the 2024 playoffs (with the Thunder).
After getting traded (in February) Hayward sent out a post on X.
Via Hayward on February 8: "I’ve never been part of a trade deadline deal - the last few days have been quite an adventure. Charlotte has been an amazing home for our family & we are so grateful to the fans & Hornets for the past 4 years. While change is never easy, I’m excited to get to OKC and work! ⚡️⚡️"