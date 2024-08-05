2021 NBA Champion Signs With Team In Turkey
Jordan Nwora is coming off a year where he appeared in 52 games for the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.
He finished the season with averages of 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range.
This summer, Nwora became a free agent who was available to sign with any team.
It's now been announced that the 25-year-old is signing with a team in Turkey.
Via Anadolu Efes SK (translated to English): "✍️ We signed a 1+1 season contract with the successful player Jordan Nwora!"
Nwora was the 45th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Louisville.
He has played four seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.
His career averages are 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 206 regular season games.
During the 2021 season, Nwora was with the Bucks when they won the NBA Championship over Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
Via BasketNews: "Former NBA player Jordan Nwora will make his debut in the EuroLeague after signing a deal with Anadolu Efes ✊"
Nwora finished the 2023-24 NBA season with the Raptors.
They were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.
It's possible that Nwora will end up returning to the NBA at some point before the end of his career.