2023 Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Will Be A Free Agent

According to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, Thomas Bryant (Miami Heat) will enter free agency.

Ben Stinar

Oct 25, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant (31) dunks the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 25, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant (31) dunks the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Bryant is coming off his first year playing for the Miami Heat.

The former Indiana Hoosiers star finished the season with averages of 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field in 38 games.

According to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, Bryant will opt out of his contract and become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Via Chiang: "Caleb Martin ($7.1 million option) and Thomas Bryant ($2.8 million option) are bypassing their player options to become unrestricted free agents, according to a league source."

Bryant was the 42nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets over seven seasons.

His career averages are 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 267 regular season games.

The 2023 NBA Champion has also appeared in three playoff games.

Apr 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Thomas Bryant (13) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Considering Bryant will only be 27 when next season begins, he could be a good option for an abundance of teams around the NBA.

During the 2020 season, he averaged 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 46 games for the Wizards.

Mar 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Braxton Key (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports / Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Heat, they are coming off a season where they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.