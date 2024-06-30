2023 Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Will Be A Free Agent
Thomas Bryant is coming off his first year playing for the Miami Heat.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star finished the season with averages of 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field in 38 games.
According to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, Bryant will opt out of his contract and become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Via Chiang: "Caleb Martin ($7.1 million option) and Thomas Bryant ($2.8 million option) are bypassing their player options to become unrestricted free agents, according to a league source."
Bryant was the 42nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets over seven seasons.
His career averages are 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 267 regular season games.
The 2023 NBA Champion has also appeared in three playoff games.
Considering Bryant will only be 27 when next season begins, he could be a good option for an abundance of teams around the NBA.
During the 2020 season, he averaged 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 46 games for the Wizards.
As for the Heat, they are coming off a season where they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.