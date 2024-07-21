2024 Boston Celtics NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent
Oshae Brissett is coming off his first season playing for the Boston Celtics.
The former Syracuse star finished the year with averages of 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 55 games (one start).
This summer, Brissett became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 21, he still remains unsigned.
Brissett had an excellent two-year college career with the Orange.
However, he went unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Brissett has played five seasons in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers (and Celtics).
His career averages are 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 227 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 10 NBA playoff games with the Celtics.
As for the Celtics, they are coming off a sensational year where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season (16 years).
At 26 Brissett is in the prime of his career, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up playing next season.
With the Celtics, he would be at the bottom of the bench, while another team could potentially provide more of an opportunity to get on the floor.