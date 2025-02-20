2x All-Star Says He is Attempting NBA Comeback

Victor Oladipo hit a game-winning three with 1.2 seconds left in OT to beat the Bulls, his 2nd go-ahead FG in the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter or OT this season.



He ranks 6th in the NBA in clutch time with 72 points, and first in FG Pct at 62% (min. 20 attempts).