2x All-Star Says He is Attempting NBA Comeback
Victor Oladipo most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Miami Heat.
That year, he averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 42 games (two starts).
Recently, Oladipo revealed that he is planning to still play in the NBA.
Oladipo (via his YouTube Channel): "I'm not retiring. It's just not what I'm doing right now... I got a ton left in the tank... I'm training, rehabbing every day."
Oladipo was once among the best guards in the NBA when he played for the Indiana Pacers.
In that four-year span, he made two NBA All-Star Games.
Via ESPN Stats & Info on January 5, 2019: "Victor Oladipo hit a game-winning three with 1.2 seconds left in OT to beat the Bulls, his 2nd go-ahead FG in the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter or OT this season.
He ranks 6th in the NBA in clutch time with 72 points, and first in FG Pct at 62% (min. 20 attempts)."
The 32-year-old was the second pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana.
He also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder (in addition to the Heat and Pacers).
While injuries derailed the prime of his career, he still has averages of 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 504 games.
Oladipo wrote (via Instagram): "I AM NOT retiring … I will be back #itsnotonyouitsinyou #1000percent Go check out my first episode!!! Let me know what you think …#nba #basketball #podcast"