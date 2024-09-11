2x NBA All-Star The Golden State Warriors Must Consider
Victor Oladipo most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in 42 games (two starts) for the Miami Heat.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star missed all of last season due to injury and is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
I believe the Golden State Warriors should take a chance on signing the former All-Star.
Oladipo will likely never regain his All-Star status at 32.
However, he proved with Miami that he could be a solid role player when healthy.
In a bunch of recent Instagram posts, Oladipo has shown that he is looking ready to play this season.
The Warriors are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
In addition, the Warriors saw the departure of four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson (via free agency) over the offseason.
That said, the Warriors still have Steph Curry and Draymond Green on the roster.
The franchise has had a lot of success bringing in veteran players over the course of their dynasty.
For reference, DeMarcus Cousins joined the Warriors after suffering a serious injury in 2018.
At this point in Oladipo's career, he could likely be signed to a team-friendly deal.
Therefore, there would be no risk for the Warriors to take a chance on a player with his talent.