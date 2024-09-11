Fastbreak

2x NBA All-Star The Golden State Warriors Must Consider

I believe the Golden State Warriors should consider signing Victor Oladipo.

Ben Stinar

Apr 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) drives to the basket during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) drives to the basket during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Victor Oladipo most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in 42 games (two starts) for the Miami Heat.

The former Indiana Hoosiers star missed all of last season due to injury and is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

I believe the Golden State Warriors should take a chance on signing the former All-Star.

Victor Oladipo
Apr 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during game three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oladipo will likely never regain his All-Star status at 32.

However, he proved with Miami that he could be a solid role player when healthy.

In a bunch of recent Instagram posts, Oladipo has shown that he is looking ready to play this season.

The Warriors are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.

In addition, the Warriors saw the departure of four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson (via free agency) over the offseason.

That said, the Warriors still have Steph Curry and Draymond Green on the roster.

The franchise has had a lot of success bringing in veteran players over the course of their dynasty.

For reference, DeMarcus Cousins joined the Warriors after suffering a serious injury in 2018.

At this point in Oladipo's career, he could likely be signed to a team-friendly deal.

Therefore, there would be no risk for the Warriors to take a chance on a player with his talent.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.