2x NBA All-Star The Los Angeles Lakers Must Consider Signing
Victor Oladipo most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Miami Heat.
That season, Oladipo averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 42 games (four starts).
He did not play in a game last season due to injury and is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Oladipo was once among the best shooting guards in the NBA.
Unfortunately, injuries derailed the prime of his career, but if he returns healthy from his latest setback, he could still be a reliable role player for an abundance of teams.
I believe the Los Angeles Lakers are a team who should take a chance on Oladipo.
The Lakers are still trying to compete for titles with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster.
They will need to get clever with how they add more talent to the team before the 2025 NBA playoffs.
At this point, Oladipo could likely be signed for a non-guaranteed contract, so there would be no risk for Los Angeles.
Oladipo was the second pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana by the Orlando Magic.
The 32-year-old has played ten seasons for the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder (in addition to the Heat and Magic).
His career averages are 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 504 games.