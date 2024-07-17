2x NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo Sends Out Cryptic Post On X
Victor Oladipo most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Miami Heat.
That year, he averaged 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 42 games (two starts).
Oladipo was under contract with the Houston Rockets and was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies during the middle of the 2023-24 season.
He did not appear in any games due to injury and was waived by Memphis immediately following the deal.
On Wednesday, Oladipo sent out a post on X that had over 5,000 likes and 770,000 impressions in less than four hours.
Oladipo wrote: "Good morning I just want to let everyone know it’s a very different time in my life and I can’t share my time and energy anymore. I want to make everyone happy and be there for everybody especially those I care about, but I’m now called to walk a different path. I hope everyone can respect and understand that. You’ll soon see why. Peace be Unto You. #OlaHim🤹🏿♂️🥷🏾🤲🏿"
Oladipo has been through a lot with injuries over the previous five years.
At one point, he was among the best shooting guards in the league.
The former Indiana Hoosier star was the second pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Heat, the two-time NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic over 10 seasons.