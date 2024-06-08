2x NBA All-Star Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
Andre Drummond is coming off a productive year for the Chicago Bulls.
He finished the regular season with averages of 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 79 games.
This summer, Drummond will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Considering he has been such an important role player over the last few seasons, Drummond would make sense for a lot of teams around the league.
At one point, he was an All-Star during the early part of his career with the Detroit Pistons.
Over 591 regular season games in Detroit, Drummond had averages of 14.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field.
In addition to the Pistons and Bulls, Drummond has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 12.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 864 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games for the Nets, Lakers and Pistons.
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They beat the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in tournament game, but lost to the Miami Heat in the second.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.