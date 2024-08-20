2x NBA All-Star Will Reportedly Work Out For Sacramento Kings
Isaiah Thomas is coming off a season where he appeared in six games for the Phoenix Suns.
He played a limited role and averaged 1.3 points per contest while shooting 30.0% from the field (he also appeared in one NBA playoff game).
Currently, Thomas is a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On Monday evening, Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News reported that Thomas will be one of several players to workout for the Sacramento Kings.
Via Cunningham: "Fan favorite Isaiah Thomas will be among a few free agents in Sacramento this week for some competitive workouts with Kings roster players, who are in town. Sources say Tony Bradley, Juan Toscano-Anderson & Lonnie Walker are joining the group."
Thomas began his career with Sacramento as the 60th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington.
He averaged 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 216 games (153 starts) with the franchise.
While Thomas hasn't been with the Kings since he was 24 (he is currently 35), he is a fan favorite who would be a good mentor for the younger players on the roster.
The Kings are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game but lost to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans in the second.