2x NBA Champion Makes Bold Statement About Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum is one of the best 15 players in the NBA and is coming off a year where he led the Boston Celtics to the 2024 title.
Tatum is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The roster is loaded with talent, and Tatum did not appear in Thursday's 95-91 victory over Serbia.
Via StatMuse: "Minutes by a Celtic today:
20 — Jrue holiday
7 — Derrick White
0 — Jayson Tatum"
Following the game, two-time NBA Champion Quinn Cook sent out a post on X about Tatum.
His post had over 800 likes and 40,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Cook wrote: "Jayson Tatum will win MVP this season! Three straight All-NBA first teams, winning a gold medal in 2021 while being the 2nd leading scorer on the team and just won his first NBA championship to not playing a minute for team USA 🤔🤔 all the motivation he needs. Look out NBA"
Tatum finished this past year with outstanding averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He led the Celtics to the best record in the NBA (64-18) and their first title in 16 years.
As for Cook, he most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.
He has won two titles with the Golden State Warriors (and Lakers).