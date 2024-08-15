2x NBA Champion Kenny Smith Reveals How Houston Rockets Can Make The Playoffs
Kenny Smith was the starting point guard for the Houston Rockets for six seasons.
During that span, the Rockets won two NBA Championships.
However, the franchise has been unable to win a title since the 1995 season.
The NBA veteran recently did an interview with SportsTalk790 - KBME Houston.
He was asked how the Rockets can return to the postseason.
Host: "How can the Rockets crack that top ten or maybe top eight? Are we looking for a Clipper demise? Are we looking for the Lakers to take a step back, the Warriors, maybe? Where can the Rockets slither into a potential playoff spot this year?"
Smith: "They slide into the playoff spot if they don't worry about someone else sliding. They have to just improve. They've done a great job in improving... Last year, they were a talented team. Not just talented players."
The Rockets have been unable to make the playoffs since the 2020 season when James Harden was still on the roster.
Last season, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They were 5.0 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.
Despite missing the playoffs, the Rockets showed significant promise, as they improved their win total by an astonishing 19 games.
A huge reason for their improvement was the new additions of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.
They have a good mix of young talent and veterans.
In June, the Rockets selected Reed Sheppard (out of Kentucky) with the third pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He is an excellent shooter who could be the missing piece for them to finish as a top-ten seed.