Fastbreak

2x NBA Champion Kenny Smith Reveals How Houston Rockets Can Make The Playoffs

Kenny Smith spoke about how the Houston Rockets can make the NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar

Dec 14, 1993; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Houston Rockets guard Kenny Smith (30) in action against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 1993; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Houston Rockets guard Kenny Smith (30) in action against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports / RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Smith was the starting point guard for the Houston Rockets for six seasons.

During that span, the Rockets won two NBA Championships.

However, the franchise has been unable to win a title since the 1995 season.

Kenny Smith
Dec 14, 1993; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Houston Rockets guard Kenny Smith (30) in action against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports / RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA veteran recently did an interview with SportsTalk790 - KBME Houston.

He was asked how the Rockets can return to the postseason.

Host: "How can the Rockets crack that top ten or maybe top eight? Are we looking for a Clipper demise? Are we looking for the Lakers to take a step back, the Warriors, maybe? Where can the Rockets slither into a potential playoff spot this year?"

Smith: "They slide into the playoff spot if they don't worry about someone else sliding. They have to just improve. They've done a great job in improving... Last year, they were a talented team. Not just talented players."

The Rockets have been unable to make the playoffs since the 2020 season when James Harden was still on the roster.

Last season, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.

They were 5.0 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.

Fred VanVleet
Mar 29, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talk during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports / Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Despite missing the playoffs, the Rockets showed significant promise, as they improved their win total by an astonishing 19 games.

A huge reason for their improvement was the new additions of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.

They have a good mix of young talent and veterans.

Dillon Brooks
Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

In June, the Rockets selected Reed Sheppard (out of Kentucky) with the third pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

He is an excellent shooter who could be the missing piece for them to finish as a top-ten seed.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.