2x NBA Champion Makes Blunt Statement After Miami Heat Trade

Mike Miller spoke about the Heat's trade for Norman Powell.

Dec. 23, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Miami Heat guard (13) Mike Miller against the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec. 23, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Miami Heat guard (13) Mike Miller against the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Norman Powell is coming off one of the best years of his pro career.

In 60 games for the LA Clippers, he had averages of 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range.

Recently, Powell was traded to the Miami Heat (as part of a three-team deal).

Via The Miami Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired guard Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade in which Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love and a Clippers 2027 second round pick go to the Utah Jazz and John Collins joins the Clippers."

One person who reacted to the trade was two-time Heat NBA Champion Mike Miller (via THE OG's).

Miller: "Norman Powell. I love Norman Powell... Awesome player... I still don't believe it moves the needle for championship... You know what I do know? Coach Riley's not done."

The Heat have a roster that is led by Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

They finished last year as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.

After beating the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, they made the 2025 NBA playoffs (but got swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round).

Jan 13, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) reacts to a basket during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

As for Miller, he played 17 seasons for the Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He played for Miami from 2010-13 (and made the Finals three years in a row).

