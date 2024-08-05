2x NBA Champion Asks Shams Charania Who His Sources Are
For any fans of the NBA, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski are two accounts on X to follow.
They are the best reporters at breaking transaction news before they become official.
Recently, Charania was on The OGs Show and was asked by Mike Miller about how he gets his news (h/t ClutchPoints).
Miller: "When you're going to get information and drop stuff, is it through agents... or is it through team? Where do you get most information from?"
Charania: "It's any and everyone. It could be anyone."
Udonis Haslem: "The man is not going to tell you his sources are."
Charania has gained over 2.3 million followers on X and has broken thousands of NBA related stories.
Meanwhile, Miller had an excellent career as a role player over 17 seasons in the NBA.
He was the fifth pick in the 2000 NBA Draft and spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages were 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 1,032 regular season games.
The 2006 6th Man of The Year has also appeared in 94 NBA playoff games (21 starts) and won two titles with the Heat.
Miller retired after the 2017 season.
He is currently an agent that represents players such as Ja Morant, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and others.