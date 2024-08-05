Fastbreak

2x NBA Champion Asks Shams Charania Who His Sources Are

Miami Heat NBA Champion Mike Miller asked Shams Charania how he gets his information.

Ben Stinar

Nov. 17, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Miami Heat forward Mike Miller (13) reacts on the court during the game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Heat defeated the Suns 97-88. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 17, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Miami Heat forward Mike Miller (13) reacts on the court during the game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Heat defeated the Suns 97-88. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports / Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

For any fans of the NBA, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski are two accounts on X to follow.

They are the best reporters at breaking transaction news before they become official.

Recently, Charania was on The OGs Show and was asked by Mike Miller about how he gets his news (h/t ClutchPoints).

Miller: "When you're going to get information and drop stuff, is it through agents... or is it through team? Where do you get most information from?"

Charania: "It's any and everyone. It could be anyone."

Udonis Haslem: "The man is not going to tell you his sources are."

Charania has gained over 2.3 million followers on X and has broken thousands of NBA related stories.

Meanwhile, Miller had an excellent career as a role player over 17 seasons in the NBA.

He was the fifth pick in the 2000 NBA Draft and spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.

His career averages were 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 1,032 regular season games.

Jun 12, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Miami Heat shooting guard Mike Miller (left), shooting guard Ray Allen (center), and power forward Udonis Haslem look on during practice before game 4 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports / Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The 2006 6th Man of The Year has also appeared in 94 NBA playoff games (21 starts) and won two titles with the Heat.

Miller retired after the 2017 season.

Nov 10, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Mike Miller (3) controls the ball in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

He is currently an agent that represents players such as Ja Morant, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and others.

Ben Stinar

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.