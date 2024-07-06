2x NBA Champion Officially Signs With Orlando Magic
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been an extremely productive role player for over a decade.
The former UGA star is coming off his second year playing for the Denver Nuggets where he averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 76 games.
On Saturday, Caldwell-Pope officially signed with the Orlando Magic.
Via Orlando Magic PR: "The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the deal is worth $66 million.
Via Wojnarowski on June 30: "Finalizing three-years, $66 million for Caldwell-Pope in Orlando, sources tell ESPN."
Caldwell-Pope has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards over 11 seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 835 regular season games.
He has appeared in 62 playoff games and has won two NBA Championships (with the Nuggets and Lakers).
The Magic are coming off their best season in years, so Caldwell-Pope could potentially help them make a deeper run in the postseason.
They finished the 2023-24 season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference but lost to Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).