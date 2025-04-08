2x NBA Champion Makes Feelings Clear About Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark has established herself as one of the best (and most popular) athletes in the world.
The Indiana Fever superstar is coming off an incredible rookie season where she averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "What a rookie season for Caitlin Clark 2024 WNBA All-Star
2024 WNBA assists leader
Led Indiana to their first playoff appearance in 8 years
19.2 PPG
8.4 APG
5.7 RPG"
In a recent interview with Dan Dakich, former Los Angeles Lakers star Mychal Thompson spoke about Clark.
Thompson (h/t OutKick): "Caitlin Clark walked right by me and I froze. I didn't say hello to her. My favorite basketball player outside of Klay was right there in front of me... and I said 'No, I can't do it.'"
Many people reacted to the clip of Thompson
@FeleciaFigurski: "Sooo cute! He almost fully admits Caitlin is his favorite player, until he remembered he was being recorded & was obligated to say his son."
@PackerBacker_JD: "LITERALLY THE FACE OF WOMEN'S SPORTS!!!! 💙💛❤️"
@CaitlinLogo3:m "Imagine NBA 1st pick acting this way over any other player in the W. 🤔"
@Aolgang: "Klay Thompson's dad being star struck when he saw Clark...valid, sir, valid."
As for Thompson, he was the first pick in the 1978 NBA Draft.
He played 12 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.