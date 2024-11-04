3-Year NBA Player Says He Doesn't Like The Golden State Warriors
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets hosted the Golden State Warriors in Texas.
The Rockets made an excellent comeback, but they lost (in overtime) by a score of 127-121.
Despite the loss, Tari Eason had an excellent game with 27 points, nine rebounds, one assist, four steals and three blocks while shooting 11/19 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
After the game, Eason made an intriguing statement about the Warriors (h/t Rocket Fuel-A Houston Rockets show).
He was asked about what led to the Rockets making a 28-point comeback in the second half to force overtime.
Eason: "I don't like the Warriors... I just want to win."
Eason is averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range in six games.
With the loss, the Rockets dropped to 3-3 in their first six games of the new season.
Following Golden State, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.
Last season, the Rockets were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
Eason was the 17th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of LSU.
He is in his third NBA season (all with the Rockets).
His career averages are 9.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 110 regular season games.