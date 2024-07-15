3x Champion Wants To Make NBA Comeback
Danny Green is one of the best role players in NBA history.
The former UNC star most recently played in the league last season when he appeared in two games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
However, he was waived in October and has remained unsigned since that point.
Recently, Green hosted a basketball camp in Texas, and he revealed that he still wants to play in the NBA (h/t Blake Holland of ValleyCentral.com).
Green via Holland's article on ValleyCentral.com: "I would love to come back if I had the opportunity. I have not officially retired. There’s free agency going on right now, and my phone lines are open."
Green has played 15 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 832 regular season games.
He has also appeared in an astonshing 169 NBA playoffs games (159 starts).
Green played a significant role in three NBA Championships with the Spurs (2014), Raptors (2019) and Lakers (2020).
Over his playoff career, he has averages of 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
At 37, Green is far from his prime, but he could definitely provide great value to a contender or young team's bench for the 2024-25 season.