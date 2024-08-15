3x Lakers NBA Champion Sends Emotional Message To Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson is seen by many as the best point guard in NBA history.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend celebrated his 65th birthday on Wednesday.
Johnson made a post to Instagram that had over 18,000 likes and 900 comments.
Johnson captioned his post: "Sometimes I still pinch myself that a kid from Lansing, Michigan has accomplished all of this in 65 years! Part two of my timeline is in my next post!"
One person who left a comment was his former teammate Byron Scott.
Scott's comment: "Happy birthday to the greatest point guard that has ever lived. My teammate my friend and most important,my brother. Many more buck. And may God continue to bless you and your beautiful family."
Scott was teammates with Johnson for nine seasons on the Lakers.
During that span, the franchise won three NBA Championships.
While Scott never made an All-Star Game, he was an extremely productive role player who averaged 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest during the 1988 season.
Following his 14-year NBA career, Scott became a head coach for the New Jersey Nets, New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.
As for Johnson, he spent all 13 seasons of his career with the Lakers.
He is a five-time NBA Champion and won three MVP awards.
His career averages are 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.