3x NBA All-Star Shares Incredible Kobe Bryant Story From Lakers-Jazz Game
Deron Williams was once among the best point guards in the NBA.
The former Utah Jazz superstar played 12 seasons in the league and made three NBA All-Star Games.
Recently, Williams shared an incredible story from a game between the Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers (during his rookie season in 2005-06).
Williams via No Media on PlayersTV: "One of my welcome to the NBA moments was from Kobe. We're playing the Lakers, the first time we played them, it's in LA. I remember Kobe switched on me somehow... I'm getting in my bag; all of a sudden, it's like I was assaulted. I'm hit on the neck, everything. Kobe steals the ball, goes down, dunks it. I'm complaining to the refs. I'm on them. He comes up behind me, 'You know they're not going to call that on me, young fella.'"
Williams and Bryant faced off 36 times during their careers, and Bryant won 26 of those matchups.
Bryant was also an impressive 12-3 in their 15 playoff games.
Williams was the third pick in the 2005 NBA Draft after three seasons of college basketball playing for Illinois.
In addition to his impressive run with Utah, Williams also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages were 16.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 845 regular season games.
He also appeared in 90 NBA playoff games (72 starts).