3x NBA All-Star Fined $75,000 For Unprofessional Gesture
On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
Before the game, the NBA announced that three-time All-Star Rudy Gobert had been fined $75,000.
Via NBA Communications: "Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been fined $75,000 for making an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture that questions the integrity of the league and its game officials, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The fine takes into account Gobert's history of improper conduct toward game officials."
Gobert finished Game 4 with 11 points, 14 rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 3/5 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves lost by a score of 115-107, so the series is now tied up at 2-2, as neither team has been able to win a game on their home floor.
Gobert spent the first nine years of his career with the Utah Jazz before getting traded to the Timberwolves in the summer of 2022.
He helped lead the Timberwolves to the third seed in the Western Conference, and they beat the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in four games).
Game 6 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves will be on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.