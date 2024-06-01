3x NBA All-Star Makes Shocking Statement About Steph Curry
Steph Curry is one of the greatest players of all time.
The two-time MVP is seen by some as a top-ten player in NBA history.
However, three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently made a surprising comment about Curry (via Gil's Arena).
Arenas: "Steph is not a generational talent.. Wemby is a generational person. That is a generational talent. Generational means you can't mimic it. Can you mimic Magic Johnson? 6-9, point guard, with the vision, you can't mimic Shaquille O'Neals's body. You can't mimic LeBron James, you can't mimic Wemby. Those are generational."
Arenas went on to say that generational means physical traits.
He makes intriguing points based on the context of his argument.
However, many would disagree with the statement due to Curry's ability to shoot (and handle) the ball.
The four-time Champion is by far the best shooter in NBA history.
Curry has played 15 seasons (all for the Golden State Warriors).
He is still among the best players in the league at 36, and finished this past season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
While the Warriors missed the playoffs in 2024, they have been to the NBA Finals six times since 2015.
As for Arenas, he played 11 seasons in the league for the Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.
During the 2006 season, he averaged 29.3 points per contest.