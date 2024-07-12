3x NBA All-Star Reveals He Wanted To Play For The Los Angeles Lakers
Deron Williams was among the best point guards of his era.
The Illinois legend played 12 seasons in the NBA and made three All-Star Games.
Williams recently launched a show (No Media) with Ashley Nevel and Famous Los.
In the first episode, Nevel asked Williams if there was a team he wished he had gotten the chance to play for.
Williams: "Lakers. I wanted to play with Kobe. I played with D-Fish my second year, and he went back to the Lakers. I loved playing with Fish. I loved Fish off and on the court; he was a good mentor for me and taught me a lot about the league and the game. Obviously, the Lakers organization is what they are. They win, and that's what I was about."
At his peak, Williams was in the conversation for the best point guard.
Therefore, a backcourt of Bryant and Williams would have been the best in the NBA.
Williams was the third pick in the 2005 NBA Draft after three seasons of college basketball for the Fighting Illini.
He played for the Utah Jazz, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages were 16.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 845 regular season games.
Williams also appeared in 90 playoff games and was with the Cavs when they reached the 2018 NBA Finals (they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors).