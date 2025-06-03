3x NBA All-Star The Golden State Warriors Must Consider Signing
Ben Simmons is no longer the All-Star player he once was when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers.
That said, the former LSU star could still be a valuable role player in a much smaller role.
He is coming off a season where he spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.
This summer, Simmons will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
I believe that the Golden State Warriors should sign the 28-year-old.
Via StatMuse (in November): "Ben Simmons tonight off the bench:
6 PTS
5 REB
12 AST
2 STL
First Net with those numbers in under 30 MP since Jason Kidd."
At this stage of his career, Simmons can likely be signed for a minimum contract.
He finished his year with the Clippers (so he would not have to go far to get to San Francisco).
The Warriors could use more size, rebounding and play-making (which is something that Simmons can still do well).
Via StatMuse: "Ben Simmons tonight:
12 PTS
8 REB
6 AST
3 STL
4-5 FG
The first Clipper since Marcus Camby to reach those numbers on 80+ FG%"
The Warriors reached the second round of the NBA playoffs, but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (in five games).
They lost all four games without Steph Curry (who got injured).
If the Warriors had a player such as Simmons, he could provide depth as a point guard for Curry (who is going to turn 38 next season).
With the size that Simmons brings, he also has the ability to help Draymond Green as a backup center defensively.
Via @clipfullyloaded (on March 19): "The addition of Ben Simmons has been huge for the clippers
He played 13 minutes tonight all at center which allowed Zu ample rest as Zu played the other 35 rather than playing 40+ min
It also allows Batum to play in his best role at the 4
Simmons was a +17 in only 13 minutes"
This summer, the former first-overall pick will be a name to watch on the free agent market.