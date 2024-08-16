Fastbreak

3x NBA Champion Center Is Still A Free Agent

JaVale McGee, who most recently played for the Sacramento Kings, is still a free agent.

Nov 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center JaVale McGee (00) dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

JaVale McGee is coming off a season where he appeared in 46 games for the Sacramento Kings.

The former Nevada star averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field.

This summer, McGee became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.

On August 16, he still remains available.

Nov 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center JaVale McGee (00) dunks the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

McGee could be an excellent addition to a contending team's roster.

At 36, he is no longer in his prime, but he is still a serviceable center who has a lot of experience.

McGee was the 18th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards.

Over his 16 seasons, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers (in addition to the Wizards and Kings).

The best season of his career came with the Lakers in 2019 when he averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 62.4% from the field in 75 games.

Dec 11, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee (7) reacts during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

His career averages are 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 909 regular season games.

He won three NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Jun 6, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Kings, they finished this past year as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.