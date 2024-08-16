3x NBA Champion Center Is Still A Free Agent
JaVale McGee is coming off a season where he appeared in 46 games for the Sacramento Kings.
The former Nevada star averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field.
This summer, McGee became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On August 16, he still remains available.
McGee could be an excellent addition to a contending team's roster.
At 36, he is no longer in his prime, but he is still a serviceable center who has a lot of experience.
McGee was the 18th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards.
Over his 16 seasons, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers (in addition to the Wizards and Kings).
The best season of his career came with the Lakers in 2019 when he averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 62.4% from the field in 75 games.
His career averages are 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 909 regular season games.
He won three NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
As for the Kings, they finished this past year as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.