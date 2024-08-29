3x NBA Champion Center The Knicks Have To Consider Signing
The New York Knicks are one of the best teams in the NBA.
However, they had a major loss to the roster when Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder (via free agency).
He had been coming off a season where he averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field in 75 games (49 starts).
The 26-year-old also started in all 13 of the team's playoff games.
The Knicks are a legitimate contender to make the 2025 NBA Finals.
Therefore, I believe they need to add another center to the roster before the postseason.
Either at the start of training camp next month (or in the middle of the season), JaVale McGee could be an excellent option.
He is far from his prime at 36 but is coming off a season where he averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field in 46 games.
That said, McGee has a lot of experience that would be vital to have on the team's bench for a playoff series.
He could also be signed for a veteran's minimum deal, which would mean there is no risk for New York.
The former Nevada star has career averages of 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 909 games for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.
Most importantly, McGee has won three NBA Championships with the Lakers (one) and Warriors (two).