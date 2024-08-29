Fastbreak

3x NBA Champion Center The Knicks Have To Consider Signing

I believe the New York Knicks need to consider adding JaVale McGee.

Ben Stinar

Oct 31, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 31, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are one of the best teams in the NBA.

However, they had a major loss to the roster when Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder (via free agency).

He had been coming off a season where he averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field in 75 games (49 starts).

The 26-year-old also started in all 13 of the team's playoff games.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Dec 20, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks are a legitimate contender to make the 2025 NBA Finals.

Therefore, I believe they need to add another center to the roster before the postseason.

Either at the start of training camp next month (or in the middle of the season), JaVale McGee could be an excellent option.

JaVale McGee
Mar 21, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings center JaVale McGee (00) before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

He is far from his prime at 36 but is coming off a season where he averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field in 46 games.

That said, McGee has a lot of experience that would be vital to have on the team's bench for a playoff series.

He could also be signed for a veteran's minimum deal, which would mean there is no risk for New York.

The former Nevada star has career averages of 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 909 games for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Most importantly, McGee has won three NBA Championships with the Lakers (one) and Warriors (two).

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.