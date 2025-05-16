3x NBA Champion Center Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
Kevon Looney is coming off his tenth NBA season playing for the Golden State Warriors.
The former UCLA star finished the year with averages of 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field in 76 games.
On Wednesday night, the Warriors had their season come to an end when they lost (in Game 5 of the second round) to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Looney finished the loss with three rebounds and one assist in six minutes of playing time.
This summer, Looney will become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Kevon Looney, who will be a free agent, wants to return: "I hope the feeling is mutual... they expressed (they want him to return) but it's the NBA. There's a lot of time until free agency starts. Let's see what happens.""
At just 29, Looney could be a good option for a lot of teams.
A contender could use his experience, as he has appeared in 89 NBA playoff games (27 starts).
Looney has also helped Golden State win three NBA Championships.
Looney was the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field in 599 games.
Via The Golden State Warriors (on April 30): "Kevon Looney had three games of 20+ rebounds in this series.
He's the first player since Dwight Howard in 2008 to have three such games in a #NBAPlayoffs series."