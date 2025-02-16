Fastbreak

3x NBA Champion Dallas Mavericks Must Consider Signing After Anthony Davis Injury

I believe the Dallas Mavericks should consider adding JaVale McGee.

Ben Stinar

Nov 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (00) dunks the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (00) dunks the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks have a roster that is supposed to compete for an NBA Championship this season.

That said, they are dealing with a lot of injuries at the moment.

Most notably, Anthony Davis got injured after his first game with the team.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania on February 9: "Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left adductor strain, sources tell ESPN. His absence could stretch to a month."

At this point in the season, there is not a lot of moves that the Mavs can make.

Therefore, I believe that they should take a chance on signing three-time NBA Champion JaVale McGee.

Mar 25, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center JaVale McGee (00) stretches before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

At 37, McGee is far from his prime.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.9% from the field in 46 games for the Sacramento Kings.

Jan 31, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings center JaVale McGee (00) controls the basketball against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Since McGee could likely be signed to a 10-day (or non-guarnted contact), there would be no risk for the Mavs.

The former Nevada star has also had two stints with Dallas (most recently in 2022-23).

That year, he averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.0% from the field in 42 games (seven starts).

McGee knows the team, city and coaching staff, so he would be an ideal center to have off the bench to provide depth for their current situation.

During the 2020 season, he helped Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA Championship.

Aug 24, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after scoring a three pointer with center JaVale McGee (7) and forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers in game four of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

As for the Mavs, they are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record in 56 games.

