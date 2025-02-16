3x NBA Champion Dallas Mavericks Must Consider Signing After Anthony Davis Injury
The Dallas Mavericks have a roster that is supposed to compete for an NBA Championship this season.
That said, they are dealing with a lot of injuries at the moment.
Most notably, Anthony Davis got injured after his first game with the team.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on February 9: "Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left adductor strain, sources tell ESPN. His absence could stretch to a month."
At this point in the season, there is not a lot of moves that the Mavs can make.
Therefore, I believe that they should take a chance on signing three-time NBA Champion JaVale McGee.
At 37, McGee is far from his prime.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.9% from the field in 46 games for the Sacramento Kings.
Since McGee could likely be signed to a 10-day (or non-guarnted contact), there would be no risk for the Mavs.
The former Nevada star has also had two stints with Dallas (most recently in 2022-23).
That year, he averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.0% from the field in 42 games (seven starts).
McGee knows the team, city and coaching staff, so he would be an ideal center to have off the bench to provide depth for their current situation.
During the 2020 season, he helped Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA Championship.
As for the Mavs, they are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record in 56 games.