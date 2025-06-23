3x NBA Champion Makes Feelings Clear About Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons was among the best point guards in the NBA when he made three All-Star Games with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Unfortunately, Simmons has fallen off over the last few years (in large part due to injuries).
Recently, Danny Green (who also played for the 76ers) spoke about Simmons in an interview with All the Smoke).
Green: "I actually signed back because of Ben. I liked playing with Ben. I had my career-high in three-point attempts playing with Ben."
Simmons finished his run with the 76ers averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 275 games.
Via Ballislife.com: "9 YEARS AGO TODAY
The 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the No. 1 pick.
He won Rookie Of The Year in 2018, All-Star in 2019, All-Defensive First Team & All-NBA in 2020."
The former LSU star has spent the last three years playing for the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field in 51 games.
Via ThrowbackHoops: "Ben Simmons scored 31 points in Game 3 of the First Round against the Nets! (2019)
31 PTS
9 AST
4 REB
3 BLK
2 STL
85% FG (11/13)
82% FT (9/11)"
As for Green, he played 15 seasons for the Spurs, 76ers, Cavs, Raptors, Lakers and Grizzlies.
He won three titles.