3x NBA Champion New York Knicks Must Consider
JaVale McGee is coming off his 16th season playing in the NBA.
The former USC star appeared in 46 regular season games for the Sacramento Kings, and he averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field.
This summer, McGee will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
I believe the New York Knicks should consider signing McGee.
They have an extremely talented roster led by Jalen Brunson, but the team dealt with injuries to key players during the NBA playoffs.
McGee would be an incredible addition to the team's bench in case of injury.
In addition to depth, he could provide rebounding and rim protecting for certain matchups.
At this point in McGee's career, he could likely be signed for the veteran's minimum.
The 36-year-old has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.
He is a three-time NBA Champion and has career averages of 7.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 909 regular season games.
His championship experience would be a huge addition to the locker room for New York.
As for the Knicks, they finished the regular season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.