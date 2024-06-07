3x NBA Champion Share Honest Quote About Russell Westbrook's Lakers Tenure
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 107-89 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
After the game, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green did a live stream of his podcast (The Draymond Green Show) with three-time NBA Champion Danny Green as the guest.
During the show, the two NBA Champions got into a discussion about the head coach vacancy for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Green, who played for the Lakers, spoke about the challenges of playing for the franchise, and he referenced Russell Westbrook's struggles.
Green: "The Lakers job is a tough one man. People think you're a tough mental player, kid coach, whatever. You know I could do anything, I've been through the ringer, I can handle it. I'll be fine. Until you get in there. That ring is a different type of ring. I've seen certain guys, even the most toughest guys. Russell Westbrook. There is not a guy that I know in this league that is as tough mentally than him. That carries that confidence, chip on his shoulder, night in, night out, don't give a damn what who says, anything. He went to L.A. and he just looked like a different person. Those lights are different, that organization and those fans are different."
Westbrook spent part of two seasons with the Lakers before getting traded to the Utah Jazz in 2023.
He then signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he seems to have found a home.
The former UCLA star won the 2017 MVP and is a future Hall of Famer.