3x NBA Champion The New York Knicks Must Consider Trading For
Kevon Looney has been an excellent role player for the Golden State Warriors.
The 9-year NBA veteran is coming off a season where he averaged 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 59.7% from the field in 74 games (36 starts).
He has just one year left on his contract that will pay him $8 million for the 2024-25 season.
I believe that the New York Knicks should attempt to land Looney.
They could likely get him for a fair price and he would be able bolster their depth at the center position.
After losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder (via free agency), they will also be without Mitchell Robinson for the start of the new season (via SNY's Ian Begley).
Via Begley: "SNY sources: Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will not be ready for the start of the regular season. Depending on rehab process, December/January is a target for Robinson’s return, per sources. Robinson is recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Knicks and Robinson do not want to rush the rehab process and both want Robinson 100% healthy before his return. NYK internally is confident in the depth and versatility of the team to compete while Robinson is out, per league sources."
The Knicks are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are expected to be a contender to reach the 2025 NBA Finals.
Being part of the Warriors dynasty, Looney would be able to help the Knicks in a big way during the postseason.
The three-time NBA Champion has career averages of 5.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in 523 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 77 NBA playoff games (27 starts).