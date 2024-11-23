3x NBA Champion The OKC Thunder Must Consider Signing
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
However, they are playing without Chet Holmgren (who will be out for a significant amount of time), and they have only just gotten Isaiah Hartenstein back in action.
I believe the team should consider signing JaVale McGee at some point this season.
McGee is a veteran center who would provide no risk.
They could sign him to a veteran's minimum deal (or even a 10-day contract).
He is coming off a year where he averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field in 46 games for the Sacramento Kings.
In addition to being able provide depth at the center position for the playoffs, McGee is an experienced player who has won three NBA Championships.
He has played with superstars such as Steph Curry, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.
Therefore, the 36-year-old could be an excellent addition to a young OKC locker room.
The Thunder are currently 12-4 in their first 16 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
Many people believe that they have a chance to reach the NBA Finals as soon as this season.
McGee has career averages of 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 909 games.
He has also played for the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers over 16 seasons.