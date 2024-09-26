3x NBA Champion Gives High Praise For Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Bronny James will have a lot of attention going into the 2024-25 NBA season.
He was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC by the Los Angeles Lakers and will be teammates with his father (LeBron James).
A lot of people have given their opinions on the 19-year-old.
Recently, three-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem spoke about James (via The OGs Show).
Haslem on Bronny: "He's done a great job of quieting the noise and focusing on the things he can control. When he does speak, he makes specific points, which lets you know that he's mature enough to understand his position."
Bronny played one season of college basketball for the Trojans.
He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season on October 22 when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
Fans will be anticipating the first time they can watch Bronny and LeBron on the court together.
As for Haslem, he spent his entire 20-year career with the Miami Heat.
He is one of the most respected players of all time, which makes his comments even more noteworthy.
His career averages of 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field in 879 games.
Haslem also appeared in 149 playoff games (84 starts).
He retired after the 2022-23 season.