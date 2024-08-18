Christian McCaffrey Reacts To Jaylen Brown's Instagram Post
Jaylen Brown is coming off another sensational season for the Boston Celtics.
The All-Star forward finished with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He also helped lead the Celtics to their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season (and was named as the 2024 Finals MVP).
That said, Brown appears to be working hard over the offseason.
He recently made a post to Instagram while training in a pool.
Brown captioned his post: "Live your advice"
There were over 175,000 likes and 1,000 comments in eight hours.
One person who left a comment was San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.
His comment had over 200 likes.
McCaffrey wrote: "❄️"
McCaffrey is also coming off a fantastic season where he helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.
He rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns.
In addition, the former Stanford star caught 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 49ers have been unable to win a Super Bowl since 1994, but they will once again be seen as a contender going into the 2024-25 season.
As for the Celtics, there is very good reason to believe that they could repeat as champions in 2025.
They have an excellent roster led by Brown, Jayson Tatum Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis (who are all coming back next year).
Brown will be entering his ninth season in the league.