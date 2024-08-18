Fastbreak

Christian McCaffrey Reacts To Jaylen Brown's Instagram Post

Christian McCaffrey (49ers) commented on Jaylen Brown's (Celtics) Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown is coming off another sensational season for the Boston Celtics.

The All-Star forward finished with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.

He also helped lead the Celtics to their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season (and was named as the 2024 Finals MVP).

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates after winning the NBA Finals MVP after game five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

That said, Brown appears to be working hard over the offseason.

He recently made a post to Instagram while training in a pool.

Brown captioned his post: "Live your advice"

There were over 175,000 likes and 1,000 comments in eight hours.

One person who left a comment was San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.

His comment had over 200 likes.

McCaffrey wrote: "❄️"

Christian McCaffrey's Comment / August 18

McCaffrey is also coming off a fantastic season where he helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

He rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In addition, the former Stanford star caught 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 49ers have been unable to win a Super Bowl since 1994, but they will once again be seen as a contender going into the 2024-25 season.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Celtics, there is very good reason to believe that they could repeat as champions in 2025.

They have an excellent roster led by Brown, Jayson Tatum Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis (who are all coming back next year).

Brown will be entering his ninth season in the league.

