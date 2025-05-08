49ers Star Christian McCaffrey Comments On Tyrese Haliburton's Instagram Post

Three teams have come back from 7+ points down in the final minute of playoff games in the play-by-play era.



Two of those three teams are the Pacers, this season 🤯



May 13, 2014: Thunder over Clippers

April 29, 2025: Pacers over Bucks

May 6, 2025: Pacers over Cavs