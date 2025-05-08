Fastbreak

49ers Star Christian McCaffrey Comments On Tyrese Haliburton's Instagram Post

Christian McCaffrey (49ers) commented on Tyrese Haliburton's (Pacers) Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 120-119.

Tyrese Haliburton was the hero, as he made the game-winning shot with less than two seconds on the clock.

Via The NBA: "TYRESE HALIBURTON WINS GAME 2 FOR THE PACERS

WHAT. A. WILD. PLAY."

The Pacers now have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning both games in Ohio.

Following Tuesday's victory, Haliburton made a post to Instagram.

He captioned his post: "done sayin I’m done playin"

There were over 4,000 comments on his post, and one person who left a message was San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey.

His comment had over 2,000 likes.

He wrote: "Drop Em"

In addition to McCaffrey, NBA players also commented on Haliburton's post.

Buddy Hield: "Elite My Boy!!!"

Harrison Barnes: "Oh wow"

Indiana Pacers: "👏👏"

Haliburton and the Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in five games).

They are just two wins away from advancing to the Eastern Confernece finals for the second straight season.

Game 3 will be on Friday night in Indiana.

Via The NBA: "Three teams have come back from 7+ points down in the final minute of playoff games in the play-by-play era.

Two of those three teams are the Pacers, this season

May 13, 2014: Thunder over Clippers
April 29, 2025: Pacers over Bucks
May 6, 2025: Pacers over Cavs"

Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season (and fourth with the Pacers).

