4x NBA Champion Makes Honest Victor Wembanyama Statement
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best players of all time and is seen by many as the most dominant.
Recently, O'Neal was on the Pat McAfee Show and spoke about San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
Question: "Do you think there is a chance Wemby will become the most dominant of all time?"
O'Neal: "Wemby is a great player, but I don't think you can be dominant when you're shooting jumpers a lot. I think if he was an inside player at 7-5 the answer would be yes, but when you shoot jumpers you go up-and-down... He's a fine player, I wish him well."
Wembanyama finished his rookie season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He won the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award.
Via NBA Communications: "Victor Wembanyama received all 99 first-place votes from a media panel, making him the first unanimous NBA Rookie of the Year since Karl-Anthony Towns in the 2015-16 season."
That said, the Spurs were among the worst teams in the NBA with a 22-60 record, which had them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.
They have missed the NBA playoffs for each of the previous five seasons.
As for O'Neal, the Hall of Famer spent 19 seasons with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
He won four NBA Championships.