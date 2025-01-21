5-Year NBA Player And NCAA Champion Retires From Basketball
Theo Pinson most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
That year, the 29-year-old averaged 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 35.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 40 games (one start).
After spending last season in the G League, Pinson has now announced that he has retired from playing basketball.
Via Dwain Price of Mavs.com: "Pinson said a possible return to the NBA – or playing overseas – hasn’t even crossed his mind. So, he has retired from playing pro basketball."
Pinson had a productive four-year college career with UNC.
He helped the Tar Heels win the 2017 NCAA Championship over Gonzaga.
After going undrafted in 2018, Pinson landed with the Brooklyn Nets.
He was part of their 2019 team (led by D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie), which surprisingly made it to the NBA playoffs.
Following the Nets, Pinson had a quick stop with the New York Knicks before two years with the Dallas Mavericks.
He was with the Mavs when they reached the 2022 Western Conference finals.
Via @MavsMuse on April 9, 2023: "Theo Pinson today
23 PTS
13 REB
12 AST
1 STL
— 1st Maverick not named Luka to record a 20/12/12 triple double since 1999."
Over five seasons, Pinson had career averages of 2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 32.0% from the field and 26.1% from the three-point range in 127 games.