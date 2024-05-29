Fastbreak

5-Year NBA Veteran Signs With New Team

A recent Detroit Pistons player has signed with a new team.

Ben Stinar

Feb 7, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Cheick Diallo (14) celebrates after scoring against the Houston Rockets at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Cheick Diallo (14) celebrates after scoring against the Houston Rockets at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Cheick Diallo most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in three games for the Detroit Pistons.

He averaged 3.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field.

Recently, the former Kansas star signed with Osos de Manati (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).

Via La Guerra del BSN translated to English: "#BSNPR | OFFICIAL: Center Cheick Diallo returns to the BSN to reinforce the Manatí Bears.

Diallo averaged 17.5 PPG and 8.8 RPJ during the last 2023 season with the Cangrejeros de Santurce."

Diallo was the 33rd pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

He played just one season of college basketball for the Jayhawks and averaged 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.9% from the field in 27 games (one start).

Kansas lost to Villanova in the 2016 Elite 8.

Mar 16, 2016; Des Moines, IA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Cheick Diallo (13) dunks the ball during a practice day before the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2016; Des Moines, IA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Cheick Diallo (13) dunks the ball during a practice day before the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the Pistons, he has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns over five seasons in the league.

His career averages are 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 183 regular season games.

Diallo has also appeared in seven NBA playoff games with New Orleans.

Mar 2, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) defends as New Orleans Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo (13) drives to the net in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) defends as New Orleans Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo (13) drives to the net in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

He had the best tenure of his NBA career with the Pelicans and averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest over his 133 games (and three seasons) with the franchise.

At 27, it's possible that Diallo could make a return to the NBA at some point in the near future.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.