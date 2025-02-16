5x NBA Champion Makes Surprising Statement About Boston Celtics Legend Larry Bird
Michael Cooper is one of the best defenders in NBA history.
The five-time NBA Champion spent his entire 12-year career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
During his era, he had to go up against Hall of Famers such as Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Clyde Drexler.
While Jordan is seen by many as the greatest player of all time, Cooper revealed that Bird was the harder player to guard.
Cooper (via All the Smoke Productions): "He was one of the best. I never tried to hurt him or anything like that... I just tried to play Larry head up and just play him as honest as I could... People ask me all the time, who's the hardest player, and I always say him. I played with Michael Jordan, George Gervin, Andrew Toney. Those guys when they pass the ball, they have a tendency to take a break for a second. Larry never was going to take a break... He's going to do something to impact that possesion."
Bird finished his career with averages of 24.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 games.
The three-time MVP helped lead the Celtics to three NBA Championships.
As for Cooper, he was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
His career averages were 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 873 games.