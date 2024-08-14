5x NBA Champion Rips Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic is easily one of the best ten players in the NBA.
However, he has gotten a lot of criticism for his defense over the previous few seasons.
Recently, Hall of Famer Michael Cooper made a bold statement about Doncic on his podcast (Showtime With Michael Cooper Lakers Podcast h/t Ashish Mathur of HoopsWire).
He was playing a game of start, bench and cut.
Cooper chose to start Damian Lillard, bench Doncic and cut Kyrie Irving.
Cooper: "Luka gives you that triple-double almost any night, but he's too slow for me. If he wasn't a scorer, I would cut him... To me, he's lazy. Doesn't hustle back on defense."
While there is a case to be made that Cooper is not wrong, Doncic is such a gifted player that any deficiencies are easy to ignore.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They went on a miraculous run in the playoffs, and Doncic led the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season (they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games).
Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, there is good reason to believe that Doncic could win his first MVP Award.
He is only 25 but has been to five straight NBA All-Star Games.