6-Year NBA Player Reportedly Being Traded To Minnesota Timberwolves
Keita Bates-Diop is coming off a season where appeared in 53 games (eight starts) for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
He finished the year with averages of 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Bates-Diop was traded to the New York Knicks.
However, Bates-Diop will not end up playing for the Knicks, as Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports that he is being included in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade.
Via Krawczynski: "Keita Bates-Diop is coming back to where it all started. He is being included in tonight's Knicks-Wolves blockbuster, a source said. Bates-Diop was drafted by the Wolves in the second round in 2018."
Bates-Diop was the 48th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Ohio State.
Over six seasons, he has spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets.
His career averages are 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 283 regular season games.
He also appeared in five NBA playoff games with the Nuggets during the 2020 season.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that DaQuan Jeffries is also included in the deal.
Via Begley: "DaQuan Jeffries’ new deal as part of the Karl Anthony Towns trade is expected to start around $3M, per SNY sources. Jeffries’ new contract will help NYK/MIN salary match/satisfy NBA trade rules. Tom Thibodeau regularly praised Jeffries, 27, for his effort/professionalism."